Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Movie to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office

There have been three movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe released in 2019, and now all three have passed $1 billion at the global box office. Following in the footsteps of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home has now passed the landmark. This may come as a surprise, but this is the first time a Spider-Man film has reached the $1 billion benchmark.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Far From Home passed $1 billion on Thursday, further extending its lead on the next highest-grossing Spider-Man film, not adjusting for inflation. The next closest entry in the franchise is 2007’s Spider-Man 3, the final Spidey movie directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, which earned $890 million. The other MCU Spider-Man, 2017’s Homecoming, topped out at just over $880 million.

The success around the globe for Far From Home has been unparalleled in terms of the Spider-Man films, but other entries have done better in North America. As of now, Far From Home is the fifth-highest grossing Spider-Man movie at the domestic box office, coming short of Homecoming and all three films in the Raimi trilogy. That said, the film is right on the heels of Homecoming and Spider-Man: 3 and will likely pass their domestic totals sooner rather than later.

In addition to becoming the only Spider-Man film to cross $1 billion at the box office, Far From Home is one of only two titles released by Sony Pictures to do so. The only other Sony film to hit the mark was the James Bond film Skyfall, which was released in 2012.

With Far From Home now officially crossing the threshold, there have been a total of 40 movies in cinematic history to make $1 billion at the box office. Spider-Man: Far From Home is just the third to do so this year, but surely won’t be the last. Disney’s new adaptations of Aladdin and The Lion King should both hit the mark before all is said and done, and it would be a surprise if Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn’t do the same later this year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently playing in theaters.