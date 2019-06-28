Spider-Man: Far From Home Opens Early In China To Huge $30 Million Plus First Day Box Office

China gets to see Spider-Man: Far From Home earlier than most other territories, and if its performance there is any indicator, the movie is shaping up to be a huge financial success. In its first night on screens yesterday, the Marvel Studios/Sony co-production earned $30 million — about $7 million more than Spider-Man: Homecoming, which ended up earning just over $116 million there. Of course, while Far From Home managed to swing an early release in China, its predecessor actually opened there after it has already made upwards of $300 million globally…so it is probably safe to assume this one will perform a bit better, since the internet will not have already provided plot threads and/or bootlegs to Chinese consumers by now.

The film should have a strong first couple of weeks at the box office; originally, it was set to compete with The Eight Hundred, a hugely-anticipated Chinese tentpole, next week. Instead, Spider-Man will be the biggest live action movie at the Chinese box office next week, too, as The Eight Hundred has been targeted by censors. That film’s producer, Huayi Brothers Media, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, “After consultation between the production team and other entities, The Eight Hundred will cancel its original July 5 premiere and temporarily vacate the summer release date window. The new release date will be announced at a later time.”

The film also has huge buzz in the U.S. As of now, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the third highest rated Spider-Man film on Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the winner with a 97% with Spider-Man: Homecoming comes in second at 92%. Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and features Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

h/t: The Hollywood Reporter