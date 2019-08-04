Spider-Man: Far From Home Almost Picked Up Where Homecoming Left Off

A scrapped sequence from Spider-Man: Far From Home would have picked up where 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming left off, exploring the immediate fallout of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) learning teen nephew Peter (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man.

“She’s, like, ‘What are you talking about? People are shooting at you!’ and he’s like, ‘I can avoid it,’” Homecoming and Far From Home co-writer Chris McKenna revealed to Backstory Magazine.

“And she says, ‘You can avoid it?!’ So there was going to be a scene where they go to the roof, May is trying to shoot him with one of Peter’s paint guns, and he’s avoiding it and doing all of this acrobatic stuff. Then he’s like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m strong.’ She asks, ‘How strong?’ and so they go to a construction site, and he’s lifting bulldozers and cranes and stuff.”

Ultimately, McKenna added, “I’m glad we didn’t do that sequence for a number of reasons, particularly because I think in Shazam! there’s a whole sequence where they do almost the exact same thing!”

Director Jon Watts honed in on the idea of instead kicking off the film with a Midtown School-produced news broadcast, which recaps the fallout of the preceding Avengers: Endgame after a brief opening sequence where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) encounter new superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Mexico.

“One of the fun things about Spider-Man movies is that he’s a superhero who’s sort of down on the ground level, and a lot of times he’s dealing with more real life ground-level stuff as opposed to larger, more epic things,” added co-writer Erik Sommers.

“I think everyone on the creative team saw this as an opportunity to show some fun examples of the effect that the Snap — or the Blip, if you will — would have on everyday life, especially high school. So we spent a lot of time talking about the implications of the Snap, especially for these kids. And then we started coming up with all types of bits and jokes and everything, and it started to be fun. Then came the addition of Brad, who was just a kid [before the Snap] but now is five years older and in class with them. It just started to be really, really fun.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to reach 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in October.