Spider-Man: Far From Home Writers Open Up on Post-Credits Scenes

Spider-Man: Far From Home packed on two of the most expansive post-credits scenes in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, they may have done more for the on-screen world than any other scene like it since Tony Stark was greeted in his living room by Nick Fury or Thanos turned and offered a grin to the camera. As it turns out, the writers of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, have big ideas based on the final moments of their most recent film.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Major spoilers!

McKenna and Sommers know a thing or two about post-credits scenes. The two previously crafted the moments which saw Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne vanish from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Now, they are responsible for Peter Parker’s secret identity vanishing, as well. They didn’t stop there, though. The duo took it further when they scripted Nick Fury’s reveal as Talos with the real character in space building something with the Skrulls.

First up was the reveal of Peter Parker’s true identity which sets an interesting stage for the next Spider-Man movie. “The exciting thing for us is that it just opens up a whole new possibility of stories you can tell in the same way that introducing Peter in the early films into the MCU, skipping Uncle Ben and everything and just introducing him into the world and developing a relationship with Tony Stark, opened up a whole new suite of opportunities for stories,” Sommer said. “This does too, that’s really exciting.”

The two, nor producer Amy Pascal, would confirm or deny whether or not the whole sequence was another Mysterio illusion meant to fool Peter Parker and whether or not Mysterio is truly as dead as he appeared to be.

As for the second post-credits scene, it appeared that the real Nick Fury was out in the cosmos putting together SWORD with the help of Skrulls. SWORD is essentially the outer space version of SHIELD.

“It was an opportunity that we talked about for a long time about movies filled with illusions, how many illusions could we get away with, and God knows, just when you think you have Nick Fury pegged, he’s got one over on you, so that was a fun element to go out on,” McKenna explained. “In terms of what he’s actually doing there, I don’t think we’re in the position to really talk about that right now.”

For more information on the post-credits scenes from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Jon Watts, check out the video at the top of the page.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.