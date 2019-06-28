Tom Holland Shares Adorable Avengers: Endgame Reunion at Spider-Man: Far From Home Premiere

Tom Holland is proving to be just as much a hero of the Marvel movie press circuit, as he is playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While at the premiere of his latest MCU installment, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland captured a moment that will melt Marvel fans’ hearts.

Check out Spider-Man’s reunion with Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan:

This is a timely photo, and not just because Peter Parker and Morgan Stark have just met and forged a bond; or the fact that the photo looks like Peter being a good big brother-type to Morgan. The fact that Tom Holland took time out for that particular photo op probably meant a whole lot to a young girl who is going through somewhat of a hard time right now.

As sad as it is, Morgan Stark actress Lexi Rabe has been getting bullied by some of the more trollish Marvel fans out there, who have apparently tried meeting the 7-year-old actress and didn’t have the best experience. The incidents have even prompted Rabe’s parents to take to social media, posting things like this plea from her mother, Jessica Rabe:

“I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!”

If anyone could give the young actress advice about handling the newfound fame of an MCU role – including all of the negativity that comes with it – it’s no doubt Tom Holland. He’s one of the youngest faces of the franchise, and had the thankless task of taking over the Spider-Man role at a time when few we’re looking for another reboot attempt. Holland has proven to be masterful at handling himself in the public eye and with fan encounters, going so far as to recently save one fan from being crushed in a stampede, during a Spider-Man: Far From Home event.

Tony Stark may be gone, but he’s definitely left a fantastic role model for Morgan behind in young Mr. Parker – onscreen and off.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a re-release this weekend.