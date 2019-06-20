Spider-Man: Far From Home Promotion Shows Conflicting Eye Injuries For Nick Fury

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally lands in theaters in less than two weeks, which means marketing for the film is currently in full swing. You’ll see ads featuring the cast pretty much everywhere you go, but one eagle-eyed Marvel fan spotted an inconsistency in some posters featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Posted to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” these side-by-side images show Nick Fury missing his right eye and then left eye.

“So which eye did he injure?,” u/TheBois24 shared. (Originally the post was seen on r/CrappyDesign)

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the films, it’s the left eye that Fury lost to Goose the flerken, but it appears some promo designers didn’t get the memo.

Tons of Marvel fans commented on the posts, many guessing that this is a hint of Fury’s secret identity.

“One of them is definitely a Skrull,” u/AmierSingle wrote.

“Parallel universes confirmed,” u/sliceofhel added.

“Sony thinks you can flip an image with no consequence?,” u/DaTerrOn asked.

This isn’t the first time Spider-Man posters have come under fire. Fans weren’t too impressed with some of the recent deigns, mocking them to the point of going viral. Check out some of the hilarious fake posters designs here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.