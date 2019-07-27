Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals Ned’s Real Name

Even though he serves as “the Man in the Chair” for his best pal Peter Parker, we still don’t know a lot about Ned Leeds from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Sure, he likes LEGO and he’s a hit with the ladies, but there might be more mystery to the man than you might have thought.

Well, the official social media account for Spider-Man: Far From Home offered a peek behind the curtain with their latest clip for the film, revealing that Ned’s name isn’t actually “Ned” at all! In what’s sure to be the latest controversy to rock the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they revealed his name is actually… EDWARD.

i had no idea ned’s real name was EDWARD pic.twitter.com/03QPcFQTmL — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 26, 2019

Shocking, we know. But sometimes it’s best to just deal with these kinds of revelations and move on, dealing with the repercussions as they occur.

In all seriousness, the clip does showcase some of the most humorous moments with Ned, including his European fling with classmate Betty Brant.

The movie didn’t just push Ned into uncharted territory with the ladies, but it also forced Spider-Man to adapt to situations he’d never been in on his vacation. Director Jon Watts explained to ComicBook during our set visit that the plan was to continue pushing the character out of his comfort zone.

“I wanted to really raise the action stakes from the last movie …with Spider-Man, you have the ability to do so much more,” said Watts. “We’ve seen him fight much larger villains and have spectacular set pieces…I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against. Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

Fans can see how Peter Parker and Edward Leeds deal with their new situations in Spider-Man: Far From Home, now playing in theaters.