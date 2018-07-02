First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photos Debut Online

It looks like production on Marvel Studios’ second Spider-Man film is underway.

While Marvel hasn’t yet made an official “production has begun” announcement, some photos of Tom Holland as Peter Parker [SPOILERS: Looks like he got better after Avengers: Infinity War] on set filming Spider-Man: Far From Home in London have appeared online.

Tom Holland was photographed on the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” set! Check out the first photos: https://t.co/ewYwpNGLrx — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 2, 2018

Casually starting off the week by watching Tom Holland walk onto set where they’re filming the new Spider-Man movie, just around the corner from where I live. pic.twitter.com/folz0ooCMi — Sophie Playle (@sophieplayle) July 2, 2018

Marvel fans only recently learned that the title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is Spider-Man: Far From Home thanks to a “leak” from Tom Holland. Holland later confirmed the title during a convention panel.

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” Holland said during the panel. “It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The film will reportedly feature Jake Gyllenhaal playing the Spider-Man villain Mysterio, a master of illusion. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously stated that the film will commence filming in July and also revealed that, as the title seems to hint at, Spidey will be doing some traveling in the new movie.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.