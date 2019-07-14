Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Comic Imagines a Different Defeat for Mysterio

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently enjoying a pretty successful run at the box office, meaning that audiences everywhere are being introduced to Jake Gyllenhaal’s portrayal of Quentin Beck/Mysterio. While the film took some pretty creative liberties with bringing Mysterio to the big screen, a new piece of fan art from Wooden Plank Studios takes it a step further.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below! Only look if you want to know!

The fanart, which you can check out below, adds a pretty amusing twist to Mysterio’s illusions, which were revealed to be brought to life by an increasingly-complicated amount of technology. The piece imagines the scene where Mysterio creates a slew of duplicates of himself to confuse Spider-Man, and also adding a slew of memes and “bad fanart” to the mix. Ultimately, loading this much content causes Mysterio’s technology to crash, giving Spider-Man a Windows-esque error message.

The fanart is pretty hilarious, with appearances of everything from SpongeBob Squarepants‘ “Bold and Brash” to the “Me and the Boys” meme that has popped out of the ’60s Spider-Man cartoon.

While the science behind Mysterio’s true nature was a bit of a deviation from the comics, it’s safe to say that it paid off.

“One of the hardest things with these movies is landing on the villain.” co-writer Chris McKenna recently explained. “With Mysterio, there were versions of the story where he was at the forefront as an out-and-out villain that Peter and Nick were chasing around Europe as he pulled off these events, all building to this back story of why he was doing it, which was a wholly different third act. We went down a lot of different roads.”

“But ultimately, because Mysterio deals so much in deception, it was sort of natural that it led to a story structure where his entire identity was a mislead for a while,” Erik Sommers added.

“There’s going to be people familiar enough with the comics who are going to see right through him, but you kind of can’t worry about that when you’re coming up with a plot like this.” McKenna added. “You just have to hope that you can get away with it long enough so that when the reveal comes up, people are still having fun with the movie.”

And as it turns out, Gyllenhaal had a surprisingly-instrumental role in how the film ultimately chose to portray Mysterio.

“Jake just really liked the idea that he was manipulating everyone’s love of superheroes and that need for heroes,” Sommers added in a recent interview. “He also wanted to make sure that the front half of his character played as realistically as possible. We all wanted everyone to believe that what we were seeing is what we were getting. We really wanted to make everything as specific as possible so it really did seem like this was a man out of time and out of place coping with a really insane situation that he tragically had gone through.”

