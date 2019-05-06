Spider-Man: Far From home Trailer Confirms When the Movie Takes Place

Marvel Studios today released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer references some of the events of Avengers: Endgame, confirming that the film does take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the five-year gap in Endgame and the reversal of the effects of the snap.

For a time, there was speculation that Far From Home may take place earlier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. This speculation was brought on by theories about how time travel in Endgame might affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, but Endgame established that time travel cannot change the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, Peter Parker must soldier on into the future. The trailer has Peter considering whether Spider-Man can step into the shoes left vacant by Tony Stark’s death and carry on the legacy of Iron man.

Another side effect of those four uses of the Infinity Stones is a hole torn in the fabric of reality. Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), claims to have come through that hole. Those who know Mysterio’s comic book origin as a master of illusion may question this story.

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson also return as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

What did you think of the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!