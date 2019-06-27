Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Helped Woman Who Passed Out on Plane

Tom Holland might portray Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor is proving to be quite the hero in real life. During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Holland told a story of one of the most memorable instances of getting recognized in public — which happened as he was attempting to help a lady who had passed out.

“I noticed this young lady was watching Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Holland explained. “And, you know, it was kind of cool. I was like ‘Look! That lady’s watching my movie.’ And then this other lady walked past me, and I said to my brother, I went ‘Dude, that lady looks so unwell.’ And then all of the sudden, I heard this thud next to me, and I looked to my left, and this lady had passed out next to me. Like full-on, out cold.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So I jumped up, I was trying to — I’m not a doctor, I’m an actor.” Holland continued. “I was like ‘Ma’am, are you all right?!’ So I was calling for a doctor, I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff. And this woman who was watching my film was looking at me. And she must have thought ‘Wow, this kid just never stops!’”

This is just the latest example of Holland’s offscreen heroics, after the actor recently rescued a fan who was being swarmed by a mob of people at a fan event.

“Tom ran over, tried to help, asked everyone to move around and move the posters away from my face and everything,” the fan, Cassidy Ariel, said in an interview earlier this week. “He really helped.”

Onscreen, fans will next get to see Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be the latest entry in his surprisingly-storied time as Peter Parker.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland told ComicBook.com of reprising his role in Far From Home. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters on July 2nd.