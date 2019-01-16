Tom Holland Shares Amazing ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Stunt Video

Spider-Man star Tom Holland might try to tell you that he films all of his own stunts, but his own Instagram videos say otherwise.

On Tuesday, Holland posted a video from the Spider-Man: Far From Home set, showing off one of the exciting stunts featured in the movie. At first, the video is simply a selfie recording of Holland, calling on fans to help him raise money for The Brothers Trust, a foundation set up by his parents that shines a light on smaller charities in need of attention. The Marvel actor tells fans to follow the link in his Instagram bio and donate to the trust, and one lucky contributor will be flown out to the Spider-Man: Far From Home set.

After plugging the fundraiser, Holland is sure to tell fans that he does all his own stunts, just like Tom Cruise. However, if you watch the background, you can see Holland’s stunt double preparing for a massive sequence.

A countdown rings from someone on the set, and a massive wave comes over the side of the boat-inspired set that the two men are standing on. The water blows Holland’s double, Greg, completely out of the frame. Of course, when Holland turns around to see what happened, his friend and double is nowhere to be found.

You can check out the video below!

Just as you might have guessed, Holland doesn’t exactly do his own stunts. It’s not a knock against him — Spider-Man is really put through the physical ringer in his movies. It’d be hard for any actor, even Cruise, to pull off those kinds of stunts.

If you want to see Holland’s stunt double action, be sure to click here and head over to The Brothers Trust campaign on Crowdrise and donate.

Directed by Jon Watts, with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.