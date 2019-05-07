Peter Is Totally Wearing Tony Stark’s Glasses in the Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

The official trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released into the world on Monday morning and, as promised, it was filled with spoilers from Avengers: Endgame. Lining up with the spoiler “ban” that the Russo Brothers set, the new trailer started things off with perhaps the largest spoiler from Endgame, directly referencing the fate of one of the most popular characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but the trailer tied back to the same character once again a couple minutes later with an incredibly touching and heartbreaking Easter egg.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course we’re talking about Tony Stark here, whose death sent shockwaves through the MCU. Peter Parker is clearly having trouble processing the death of his mentor, as he’s seen in the beginning of the trailer crying with Happy Hogan about the loss. However, Tony’s death means that Peter has to step up, and he will likely spend the entirety of Spider-Man: Far From Home trying to do just that.

There are many references in the trailer to Peter becoming “the next Iron Man,” no matter how much he might not want to be. The connections to Tony only grow deeper for Peter as the trailer goes on, and he’s shown towards the end wearing one of Stark’s more memorable accessories.

If you pay close attention to the second half of the trailer, you’ll notice something about the glasses that Peter takes off when he sees something off in the distance. They’re the exact same glasses that Tony wore in Avengers: Infinity War, most notably when he fought Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian in downtown New York City.

This is just another way that Peter will honor his late friend and mentor in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in addition to already wearing the Iron Spider suit that Tony built just for him. By the looks of the new trailer, a lot of Peter’s story will revolve around the loss of Tony Stark, so there will likely be even more nods throughout the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!