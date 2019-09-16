Spider-Man: Far From Home Tops Captain Marvel to Become the Third Highest-Grossing Film of 2019

2019 has been a wildly successful year for superhero films with Avengers: Endgame beating Avatar to become the top-grossing film of all time. Captain Marvel held the number three spot for a while but was just surpassed by Spider-Man: Far From Home. The only film standing in-between it and Avengers: Endgame on the 2019 list is Disney’s remake of The Lion King. In addition to being a top 2019 earner, Spider-Man: Far From Home is now the 8th highest-grossing film the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, with Disney and Sony’s inability to reach an agreement over the character, Far From Home will likely be the last Spider-Man movie that will be counted on the MCU box office list.

As of today, Spider-Man: Far From Home earned $1,128,276,196 worldwide and $389,199,554 domestically. Captain Marvel isn’t far behind with $1,128,274,794 worldwide. However, it’s still ahead in domestic sales, having earned $426,829,839. Of course, neither came close to Avengers: Endgame, which earned $858,373,000 domestically and $2,796,274,401 worldwide. The second-place earner, The Lion King, has made $533,992,775 domestically and $1,616,992,775 worldwide.

So far, the fourth-place earner of 2019 is Toy Story 4 ($432,395,259 domestic, $$1,057,895,259 worldwide), with Aladdin at number five ($355,088,567 domestic, $1,046,920,888 worldwide), and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($168,317,320 domestic, $740,917,320 worldwide) in sixth place. That being said, there’s still more than there months left of the year with some huge releases still on the way.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.