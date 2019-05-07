Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Spoilers Are Just “Scratching the Surface”

The spoiler-heavy Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer released Monday offers just a taste of the post-Avengers: Endgame surprises in-store when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) embarks on his next adventure, promises director Jon Watts.

“You know, for a trailer that has a lot of stuff in it, it’s just really scratching the surface,” Watts told Fandango.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prefaced with a spoiler warning by star Tom Holland, the new trailer reveals costumed superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is from another Earth before crush MJ (Zendaya) casually remarks she knows her classmate is the wall-crawling Spider-Man.

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) hijacks Parker’s overseas field trip to Europe and tasks the young Avenger with battling elemental creatures from another dimension, the adventure — set in Prague, London, and Venice — quickly proves explosive as Spider-Man battles such monsters as Hydro-Man and Molten Man.

“Getting to work with Jake and Sam Jackson was amazing, but in terms of a pure filmmaking level, I really wanted to turn up the action and make that huge,” Watts said of his last Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“In the last movie, we kept things a little bit smaller, intentionally, to remind people why they love Spider-Man. And without changing the tone, I wanted to keep that ground-level relatability, but also turn up the level of action to create something really spectacular. I wanted to show people things that they’ve never seen before at the movies.”

With great action comes great scope, as Far From Home explores the minutiae of an MCU still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame and the death of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

“I’ve always seen Spider-Man as the most relatable superhero for that reason. He is on the ground level of this fantastic universe,” Watts said.

“So many things happened in Endgame, but you don’t see any of the fallout. So I used Peter Parker/Spider-Man as an opportunity to get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened. What would day-to-day life be? If you were snapped away, you’d have to work backwards and retake your midterms.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!