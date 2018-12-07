Two ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailers Rumored to be Released

Sony Pictures is rumored to debut two Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere trailers within the next week, with the pair of trailers — one domestic and one international — expected to arrive as early as Saturday, TrailerTrack reports.

Sony, who handles marketing duties on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s solo Spider-Man entries, simultaneously debuted domestic and international trailers for Spider-Man: Homecoming in December 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The studio later dropped back-to-back domestic and international final trailers for Homecoming in May 2017, just one-and-a-half months before the Tom Holland-led film swung into theaters in July. The two trailers typically feature sparse differences, with each containing snippets of exclusive footage.

Earlier this week, it was rumored the first Far From Home trailer would arrive Saturday, likely as part of Sony’s presence at Brazil’s weekend-long Comic-Con Experience. The Homecoming sequel is currently on-hand with a costume display showing off a pair of new costumes sported by Peter Parker (Holland) during an overseas field trip with classmates Michelle (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

The Far From Home premiere footage has a reported run time of 2-and-a-half minutes, and is expected to drop the first official look at star Jake Gyllenhaal as famed Spider-Man foe Mysterio.

Gyllenhaal was confirmed for the first time Wednesday when he published an Instagram post teasing his turn as the deceptive costumed criminal, who makes his live-action debut when joining the Disney-owned MCU.

Also joining the young Avenger on his next solo outing are tenured S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who were last seen falling victim to Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that obliterated fifty percent of all living creatures in Avengers: Infinity War.

Sony, who collaborates with Disney in allowing the Sony-controlled Spider-Man to partake in the shared MCU, is expected to help conceal Avengers: Endgame spoilers when marketing Far From Home, which Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously noted takes place just “minutes after” Endgame.

Spider-Man’s Noir-inspired stealth suit — on display at CCXP — appears to be guarding secrets as a patch, once seemingly identified as a S.H.I.E.L.D. insignia, is noticeably missing from the costume.

Far From Home rounds out a week of bombshell Marvel teasers: Disney offered the second Captain Marvel trailer during ESPN’s Monday Night Football before premiering the first Avengers: Endgame trailer Friday morning.

The Far From Home trailer is then expected to play ahead of Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when that film hits theaters next week.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.