New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spot Reveals Happy and Aunt May Connection

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) steals Aunt May’s (Marisa Tomei) lunch while acting as her handler in the newest Spider-Man: Far From Home extended TV spot.

The former right-hand man of the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Happy now acts as a helping hand for young superhero Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as they both try to move forward in a world without Tony Stark.

“Similar to Peter, who lost his mentor in Tony… you know, Happy has been there since the very beginning,” director Jon Watts told Fandango.

“I think a big part of this story is trying to find your place in the world if the center of your world is gone. I’ve always liked Happy as a character, and to use him to explore some of these things was really exciting. To explore a world without Tony, who was the man that created Iron Man.”

Happy enjoys a flirtation with May while acting as Spider-Man’s handler-slash-work associate, a relationship that makes Happy “a lot more of the Hagrid” to Peter and his group of high school-aged friends.

“But I’m having a lot of fun, because I know a lot of the actors. I really liked how Homecomingcame out,” Favreau previously told Collider.

“I love the tone, I love the mix of humor, and it reminded me a lot of, especially working with Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Robert, also, it reminded me a lot of the first Iron Man, because there was no pressure on us. We got to have fun and be funny, and start to open up new doors, and that storyline was new, so it was simple, and then Tom Holland is, of course, this really cool younger, sort of looks up to Tony as a mentor figure, so that passing of the torch that took place in that one was really good, and I love the sense of humor.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.