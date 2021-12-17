Original Spider-Man Star Joe Manganiello "Curious" to See Tobey Maguire Return

✖

If the all of the wild rumors turn out to be true, the original Spider-Man trilogy's Joe Manganiello is excited about the prospect of seeing Tobey Maguire suit up as the wallcrawler once again. Manganiello, who admitted that he had auditioned to play Spider-Man in those Sam Raimi films, portrayed Flash Thompson in the Maguire-lead movie. Now, as speculation points to Maguire and other cast members returning to their roles for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 which will be centered around Tom Holland's version of the character, Manganiello tells ComicBook.com he is excited to see what happens.

"I am fascinated to see how all of that is going to play," Manganiello told ComicBook.com. "I think Marvel has done an amazing job up to this point. And I know that all of those characters are in very good hands. So, I'm very, very curious to see how that will all work out if that all is indeed true."

Whether or not Manganiello has been or will be invited to the party remains to be seen. He was recently invited back to play Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's Justice League after four years of empty promises in regards to the character, so anything is possible. For now. Manganiello is focused on the release of his new Archenemy movie where he plays an multiversal character named Max Fist - quite fitting for the current news cycle regarding Spider-Man 3. "[Max Fist] is a character who doesn't know what's true and what's not, doesn't know what's a hallucination, what's a dream, what's a memory," Manganiello says. "So, in order to create that disoriented feeling, the script described these animated sequences, and I just thought, if they can get that right, man, it's going to be so cool." Read our full interview with Manganiello here!

Of course, the news cycle all week has been rumors and reports of Spider-Man 3 casting news. The updates have ranged from Manganiello's co-stars in Spider-Man back in 2002, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, to The Amazing Spider-Man franchise's Andrew Garfield, or even Daredevil star Charlie Cox. Alfred Molina is confirmed to be portraying his Doctor Otto Octavius from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx is playing Electro, a villain he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Archenemy is available in theaters, Digital, and Video on Demand on December 11.