‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Will Travel Around the World

In his short career as a superhero, Spider-Man has swung out of the friendly neighborhood of Queens and explored the wider world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that theme will continue to play a part of the character’s journey, revealing the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will be a globe-trotting affair during a discussion with io9.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

The movie will kick off the next phase of the MCU, though it’s still unclear if we’re officially referring to it as “Phase 4.” Either way, it will inform the future of the shared cinematic universe going forward in the post-Avengers: Infinity War and post-Avengers 4 world.

“The way Civil War and the fact that he went to Leipzig Airport and then has to go back to school, informed Homecoming, the two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie,” said Feige.

It sounds like Marvel will continue to push the theme of Spider-Man taking a greater role and responsibility in the world, despite being a high school student from Queens.

If this seems like an ambitious way to build the Spidey franchise, it is actually in step with how Marvel Studios and Sony tackled the first film. Spider-Man was whisked away to stop Captain America and his group of fugitives halfway around the world for his debut in Civil War. He then went back home and had to resume the doldrums of everyday life in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

By the end of that film, he found value in his brand of webslinging, and perhaps would rather return to that kind of crimefighting after the two-part Avengers epic.

Unfortunately, he’ll have to deal with a threat of international flavor in his upcoming sequel.

Spidey will appear next in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering Friday, April 27th.

The sequel for Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 5, 2019 — two months after the debut of the untitled Avengers sequel.

