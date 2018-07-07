Which Marvel Hero May Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 Feature?

While fans still have to wait a few weeks to see Spider-Man: Homecoming, many are eagerly anticipating another team up between the titular character (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

After first meeting in Captain America: Civil War, Tony has grown to be a mentor to Peter Parker, and is set to have a prominent role in Homecoming. But according to reports from earlier today, that same team up will not be seen in the film’s sequel.

While Downey Jr. will reportedly not reprise his role in a Homecoming sequel… another Marvel hero is set to.

While the studio reportedly has not decided which hero will appear, we have a few ideas as to who it could be.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

It’s safe to assume that Peter’s MCU companion in the Spider-Man sequel will be someone he meets in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War. With the cast encompassing much of the MCU’s established characters – as well as a few new ones, such as Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel – there are plenty of possibilities for Peter to team up with.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t the most obvious guess, especially considering their space-trotting nature, there is a chance it could happen.

We know that Peter will meet the group in Infinity War, and presumably fight alongside them in a significant way. In the official behind-the-scenes material we have already seen for the film, Holland is seen alongside Chris Pratt, who plays Guardians member Peter Quill/Star-Lord, as well as Downey Jr.

While that trio can essentially be taken with a grain of salt, there’s a chance that the baton of Peter’s onscreen mentor could pass from Tony Stark to Peter Quill and the members of the Guardians. Given the success and popularity of the Guardians franchise – and the fact that Spider-Man has teamed up with the group in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series – some sort of pairing could very easily happen.

Whether it’s a significant cameo (similar to Tony’s appearance in Homecoming) or a single scene has yet to be seen, especially because we have no idea where each franchise will be by the time the Homecoming sequel rolls out. Still, a pairing between the two would certainly excite fans, and take the MCU/Sony partnership in an even stronger direction.

Black Widow

While Peter briefly crossed paths with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Civil War, they didn’t share the screen outside of the airport hangar battle.

That all could change with Infinity War, possibly leading to a cameo from the fan-favorite heroine in the Spider-Man sequel.

We hypothesized around a year ago that Black Widow was actually appearing in Homecoming, after an Atlanta-based Twitter account teased that Johansson was in the area. But that was since proven untrue – leaving the opportunity for the actress to appear in the sequel.

In the comics, Natasha and Peter have a pretty conflicted relationship, one that ranges from adversaries to teammates to a romantic fling. Obviously the later of those options wouldn’t occur, given the age difference between the two. But we could easily see Natasha grow to be a different sort of mentor to the novice hero, while bringing the fan-favorite character into another realm of the MCU.

Ant-Man

Another likely possibility is Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). The character did appear alongside Peter in Civil War, but as a member of the opposing team.

While this led to some wise-cracks between the two (particularly the Empire Strikes Back comment at Giant Man), there is a very good chance that the two could bond through the events of Infinity War, and then into the Spider-Man sequel.

Aside from their shared insect imagery, Scott and Peter are certainly some of the most comical MCU characters, making them a very natural team-up. And the first Ant-Man film was a sort of surprise success at the box office, giving enough of a financial reason for the pair to unite.

While it’s unclear exactly what context the two would team-up in, there are certainly plenty of options. Some have speculated that Peter could utilize Scott’s heist abilities to get some sort of technology or other asset from whoever the Spider-Man sequel’s villain would be. That kind of story would keep the web-slinger as a sort of street level hero, while bringing in some of the MCU’s most interesting science.

Doctor Strange

While the two have yet to meet onscreen yet, another strong possibility to join Peter in the team-up would be Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange.

The sorcerer appeared in his own solo film in November of last year, and while he is set to appear in Infinity War, but there currently are no reports of a solo sequel. But with plenty of precedent for Stephen Strange appearing in Spider-Man comics, there’s a very good chance that he could make his way to the Homecoming sequel.

Stephen Strange teamed up with Spider-Man pretty regularly in the comics, in regular appearances in J. Michael Straczynski’s The Amazing Spider-Man series, as well as in several Spider-Man animated series. With such a close partnership between the two, it’s entirely plausible that that could translate onscreen, although it’s unclear in what capacity or storyline.

And of course, Stephen Strange will already have one MCU cameo appearance under his belt by the time the Homecoming sequel rolls around, November’s Thor: Ragnarok. While that appearance will focus more on the cosmic side of the character, Homecoming would be able to highlight his more human side – and result in plenty of hilarity between the two.

More Spider-Man

Are you excited to see Spidey mix it up with the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings below!

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts, from a screenplay by Jonathan M. Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.