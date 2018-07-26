‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Concept Art Reveals Comics Accurate Iron Spider Suit

Spider-Man has certainly had a unique journey throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like that almost included a major nod to the comics.

A new piece of Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art has been making the rounds online, which visualizes the moment where Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) presents Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) with a new suit. In this concept art, the suit behind the glass casing is a very comic-accurate version of the Iron Spider costume, complete with mustard-hued legs and features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Peter Parker ultimately ended up wearing the Iron Spider suit within Avengers: Infinity War, it just had a different color palette and design. And while the jury’s out as to whether or not the comic-accurate version would have looked good onscreen, this concept art provides a look at what could have been.

The concept art is courtesy of Ed Natividad, who has done concept art on films like Homecoming, Suicide Squad, and an early version of Justice League Dark.

At the moment, Peter’s MCU tenure is a bit of an enigma, considering the fate that he suffered in Infinity War. But with Spider-Man: Far From Home being released mere months after Avengers 4, a conclusion can sort of be drawn about what’s next for the webslinger.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

“Well, when does that movie take place?” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige pondered in a previous interview. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased recently. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

Would you have wanted to see the comic-accurate Iron Spider suit in the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive on July 5, 2019.