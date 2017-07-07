‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Almost Included Another “Awesome” Vulture Scene

Spider-Man: Homecoming might have included plenty of delightful moments, but we now know another scene that was apparently left on the cutting room floor.

Laura Harrier, who played Liz Allen in the Marvel Studios film, recently teased one of Homecoming's deleted scenes during a Tumblr Q&A. As she revealed, there was initially a scene with Liz visiting her (Spoiler Alert!) father, Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton), after he's taken to jail.

"I shot a scene in prison with Michael Keaton that was awesome." Harrier revealed. "I wish it had been put in!"

Considering the many plotlines that make up Spider-Man: Homecoming, it makes sense that this moment was left on the cutting room floor. After all, fans got a more significant look at Toomes in prison during the film's mid-credits scene, which sees him crossing paths with Mac Gargon/The Scorpion (Michael Mondo).

Still, some would argue that Liz's arc get wrapped up pretty quickly in the film, once Toomes is defeated by Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in the third act. One can't help but wonder what else the scene would've added to Liz's characterization - something that could have possibly been carried over to a later film, even with her moving across country.

While Liz's future in the MCU is uncertain, Harrier has an interest in adapting one of her character's comic storylines onscreen.

"I hope Liz gets powers, because that's what happens in the comics." Harrier revealed earlier this year. "She becomes like Firestar, and she can like light things on fire."

Maybe Liz's meeting with her dad would've alluded at that? Could it at least have given Liz motivation to embrace her more fiery side? We may never know, but fans can still enjoy over 80 minutes of bonus content on Homecoming's home release.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on Digital HD. The Marvel Studios movie will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on October 17.