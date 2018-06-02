Miles Morales’ Mask Easter Egg Found in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Miles Morales’ mask was in Spider-Man: Homecoming all along.

The character who becomes Spider-Man in Marvel Comics is known for his black-and-red suit which reflects the design of Peter Parker’s suit. While Miles Morales was mentioned in the movie, when the Prowler said he has a nephew in the community, the character was never shown. However, in the credits of the film, the mask was featured in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it animation, teasing Miles’ eventual arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the screenshot from Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s credits, as posted to Reddit, below:

Whether or not Miles Morales ultimately appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the creatives behind the films intentionally teased the character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts have previously revealed as much.

“I mean, I always wanted Donald [Glover] to be in this movie,” Watts told ComicBook.com. “That was one of my first ideas, just because I knew… I remember all the excitement surrounding him being Spider-Man, you know? And I was like, ‘If he’s going to be in this movie, who could he be?’ So, we’re not saying anything specifically, but Aaron Davis having a nephew in New York City… I wouldn’t say it’s a definite hint, but I think it definitely opens that door.”

“He does have a nephew,” Feige said. “He has a nephew.”

For now, there are no publicized plans to bring Miles Morales into the MCU outwardly as a Spider-Man successor. Peter Parker has only had little time to experience the franchise as is, but actor Tom Holland would be stoked if Miles were brought under his character’s care.

Miles will, however, be featured in an animated movie coming from Sony Pictures.

“That would be something that I would be very up for doing, it’s something that I would really, really hope to happen,” Spider-Man actor Tom Holland explained to ComicBook.com. “I think Miles Morales is a great character, I think it would be fantastic to have an actor of color playing a superhero on screen and I just think it’s going to be something very cool and something very exciting for this universe.”

Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse is set for release on December 14, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.