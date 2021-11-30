Spider-Man: Homecoming Writer Jonathan Goldstein Joins Tuesday’s Quarantine Watch Party

Tuesday night’s Quarantine Watch Party of Spider-Man: Homecoming is going to have a special guest in attendance! For the shared viewing experience of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Spider-Man solo film, its writer Jonathan Goldstein will be in attendance sharing insights, memories, and various other fun tweets from his time working on the Marvel Studios and Sony film! Goldstein wrote the 2017 film with John Francis Daley and has since gone on to direct Vacation, Game Night, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film. This resumé on top of Homecoming in itself should be enough to have everyone excited.

The Party starts at 9pm ET. Goldstein will be tweeting using #QuarantineWatchParty along with the many fans in attendance from his personal Twitter account, @JM_Goldstein. it starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday, November 30 and continues the Road to No Way Home event which has already hosted shared viewing experiences for the original Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man films. Spider-Man: Homecoming on Tuesday night kicks off the Quarantine Watch Party’s MCU portion of Spider-Man films, starring Tom Holland!

How does the Quarantine Watch Party of Thor work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Tuesday night (June 8), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of the night’s Spider-Man movie — be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a streaming edition of the film. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan with their thoughts, jokes, memes, debates, and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups. Throughout the event, some exclusive clips from ComicBook.com’s interviews with the casts and crews of Spider-Man movies will also be shared and you never know what special guests might just pop into the event live!

The ring leader of the Quarantine Watch Party circus will be none other than yours truly, so feel free to hit me up on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD, throughout the Party! The event will end just a couple of weeks before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters.

Late to the Party? That’s okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

The Quarantine Watch Party have played host to dozens of special guests and created worldwide Twitter trends on numerous occasions.

