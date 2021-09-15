Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland Quarantine Watch Party Schedule

The road to Spider-Man: No Way Home begins at ComicBook.com! To get ready for the most anticipated movie of the year, the Quarantine Watch Party is returning for seven epic nights of Spider-Man watch parties. The worldwide trending event will play host to shared viewing experiences for Spider-Man fans, starting with the original Spider-Man trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man films, and the MCU’s edition of Spider-Man movies. The fun begins on Tuesday, September 28 and runs through December 7, giving Spider-Man fans the opportunity to catch up on all of their favorite cinematic moments ahead of No Way Home!

The Quarantine Watch Party events kick off at 9pm ET on Tuesday, September 28. Beginning with Spider-Man, every other Tuesday the next edition of live-action Spider-Man movies will be watched in their release order to get everyone up to speed on Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland versions of the character along with the villains (some of which are returning, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock!). The full schedule can be found below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

September 28 at 9pm ET: Spider-Man

October 12 at 9pm ET: Spider-Man 2

October 26 at 9pm ET: Spider-Man 3

November 2 at 9pm ET: The Amazing Spider-Man

November 16 at 9pm ET: The Amazing Spider-Man 2

November 30 at 9pm ET: Spider-Man: Homecoming

December 7 at 9pm ET: Spider-Man: Far From Home

The road to #SpiderMan: No Way Home starts with #QuarantineWatchParty!



Sept. 28: Spider-Man

Oct. 12: Spider-Man 2

Oct. 26: Spider-Man 3

Nov. 2: Amazing Spider-Man

Nov. 16: Amazing Spider-Man 2

Nov. 30: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Dec. 7: Spider-Man: Far From Home pic.twitter.com/tLWhhDXfdQ — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) September 15, 2021

How does the Quarantine Watch Party of Thor work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Tuesday night (June 8), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of the night’s Spider-Man movie — be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a streaming edition of the film. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderMan with their thoughts, jokes, memes, debates, and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups. Throughout the event, some exclusive clips from ComicBook.com’s interviews with the casts and crews of Spider-Man movies will also be shared and you never know what special guests might just pop into the event live!

The ring leader of the Quarantine Watch Party circus will be none other than yours truly, so feel free to hit me up on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD, throughout the Party! The event will end just a couple of weeks before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters.

Late to the Party? That’s okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

The Quarantine Watch Party have played host to dozens of special guests and created worldwide Twitter trends on numerous occasions. To date, directors including Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange, James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy, Cathy Yan of Birds of Prey, James Mangold of Logan, Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, along with directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and David F. Sandberg of Shazam! have joined the event. Actors such as the casts of Ant-Man and Bloodshot have participated in the watch-along event. Now, it is back, solely for the fans to unite from the comfort of their own homes, to watch Iron Man 3 together.

The Quarantine Watch Party is brought to you by ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero. Following each night of the Watch Party events, a new podcast episode will record on Wednesday at 12pm ET to recap the night and talk about the latest MCU news.

Phase Zero records live on Twitch and is available on all major podcast platforms.