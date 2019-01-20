‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Wins Best Animated Movie at PGA Awards

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has added another major awards season win to its trophy case as the film took home top animated feature film honors at tonight’s Producers Guild of America Awards.

The PGA Awards win follows up a major win at the 76th Golden Globes earlier in the month. Competing against other animated films like The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Ralph Breaks The Internet, Into The Spider-Versecontinues its hot streak as we approach the 91st Academy Awards in a few short weeks.

It should be noted that the previous three winners of the animated movie of the year title at the PGA Awards has gone on to win the same award at the Oscars. From Pixar’s Coco last year to Zootopia and Inside Out, the PGA Awards have done a decent job of gauging critic’s interest in animated films as of lately.

“We’re in an alternate universe where we win this,” Into The Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord said when accepting the movie’s Golden Globe Award earlier this year. “Thank you [Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation] for recognizing such an unusual movie. This is a ridiculous — look at all these people — collaboration amongst many filmmakers, starting with our directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, [and] Rodney Rothman.”

Keeping in-genre, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also walked away with the honorary David O. Selznick award, present by Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

“I am an antsy person, I said before,” Feige previously said of his role at Marvel Studios. “I don’t like to sit at a desk. We’re in my office right now, I almost never sit at that desk. I like to jump around, I like to move around. So even thinking, ‘Oh right, I’ve been in the same place for 18 years.’ Well I guess, theoretically, yes; but in actuality, no. It’s been very different companies — at least three or four incarnations of this company since I’ve been here. This current incarnation is pretty great.”

