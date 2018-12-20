Fan Dubs the ’90s ‘Spider-Man’ Cartoon Song With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is introducing a whole new generation to the web-slinger, and one fan-made video gives that a pretty awesome twist.

Youtuber thespacecowboy recently uploaded a new video, which recuts the Spider-Verse trailer to the theme song from the 1990s Spider-Man cartoon. You can check it out above!

The end result is pretty darn cool so much so that it honestly doesn’t feel out of place with the movie’s tone. And considering just how deep the film’s homage of Spider-Man canon goes, it certainly wouldn’t have been out of place to include an homage to ’90s Spider-Man.

With characters like Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham essentially making their big-screen debut, the crew that put the film together ended up drawing from a lot of different places.

“We started obviously with Miles, and went on a deep dive in that work, and we just thought it was so strong,” producer and co-writer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com. “And there was so many amazing things that [Bendis] and [Picelli] came up with, and he has an intact family. He comes from two different cultures. That was so rich. That was like the foundation of everything.”

“And Jason Latour, Robbi Rodriguez, and Enrico’s stuff on Spider Gwen was really inspiring obviously,” producer Chris Miller added. “All the dance stuff… We read a bunch of stuff, and every would bring in, ‘Oh, I saw this thing in this one’ and ‘Look at this’ or ‘Here’s a moment of Kingpin that’s kind of like what we’re trying to do.”

And thankfully, with both a proper Spider-Verse sequel and a female-led spin-off in development, there’s a lot of Spider-Man canon that has yet to be explored.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” Miller told ComicBook.com. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” Lord added. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.