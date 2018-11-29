‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Miles Morales Bear Hits Build-A-Bear Workshop

Early Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reviews have Marvel fans believing that they’re in for a uniquely amazing time when the animated film hits theaters on December 14th. If you are one of those fans, you might want to check out this Build-A-Bear Workshop link, because they just released their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection complete with a 16-inch Miles Morales bear! You can grab the full Miles Morales gift set right here for $58.50 with free shipping. But that’s not all!

In addition to the Miles Morales bear, you’ll also find a Spider Gwen gift set, and prestuffed Spider Ham plush. You can even purchase the costumes separately. The official breakdown of the new releases is available below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man, $28

Wwsshh!! Journey into the Spider-Verse with this action-packed Miles Morales: Spider-Man teddy bear! Miles Morales is a Spider-Man unlike any we’ve ever seen before, and now you can take on the forces of evil with this cool new hero by your side. This web-slinging furry friend has black and red fur and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” graphics on the paw pads. Experience the Spider-Man story through the eyes of a new hero and dress your furry friend in a Miles Morales costume or hoodie!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gift Set with 6-in-1 Sayings, $58.50

Wwsshh!! Swing into the Spider-Verse and take your gift-giving to new heights with this awesome teddy bear gift set! Miles Morales: Spider-Man is the coolest hero around, and this action-packed stuffed animal gift set includes his two-piece Miles Morales: Spider-Man costume too!

Spider-Gwen Gift Set, $40

Happy Hugs Teddy channels its inner Spider-Gwen in this awesome teddy bear gift set! Spider-Gwen is a natural leader who helps Miles Morales adjust to his new powers, and your stuffed animal will look just like her with this white, pink and black bodysuit!

Pre-Stuffed Spider-Ham, $10

Spider-Ham, also known as Peter Porker, is a sweet and hilarious member of the Spider Family. When he’s not acting like a total ham, this loyal friend can be found fighting alongside the other heroes of the Spider-Verse. This pre-stuffed Spider-Ham furry friend has the official “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” logo on its paw pad!

• Miles Morales: Spider-Man Costume, $16

• Spider Gwen Costume 2 pc., $16

• Miles Morales: Spider-Man Hoodie, $10

• Miles Morales: Spider-Man 6-in-1 Sayings, $7

