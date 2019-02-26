‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Director Thanks Brian Michael Bendis for Co-Creating Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey thanked comics writer Brian Michael Bendis for creating Miles Morales.

The show of gratitude comes after Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Bendis co-created Miles Morales with artist Sara Pichelli in 2011 for the Ultimate Marvel line to replace the fallen original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

“⁦Brian Michael Bendis, honored to have been a part of what you started,” Ramsey Tweeted. “Thank you, from all of us.”

⁦@BRIANMBENDIS⁩, honored to have been a part of what you started. Thank you, from all of us #SpiderVerse //t.co/sxOIRY66te — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) February 26, 2019

In the Ultimate Marvel Universe, a genetically engineered spider bit Miles Morales. Miles gained powers similar to Peter Parker’s as well as some unique abilities. Miles kept his powers a secret at first. Peter Parker’s selfless death inspired Miles to step up and take Peter’s place as Spider-Man.

Miles later met the Peter Parker of the mainstream Marvel Universe in the comic book Spider-Men by Bendis and Pichelli. When Marvel Comics decided to end the Ultimate Marvel line, the publisher used the Secret Wars event to bring Miles into the mainstream Marvel Universe, where he continues to use the Spider-Man persona with Peter Parker’s permission.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won seven Annie Awards, including Best Animated Feature. It also won Best Animated Feature awards at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards. The film has earned nearly $360 million worldwide.

A Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is already in the works, as well as a spinoff focusing on Spider-Gwen. Titled Spider-Women, the film will also feature Spider-Woman and Silk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse retells Miles’ origin story. After Spider-Man’s death, Miles is bitten by a spider and gains superpowers. The Spider-Man from another universe crosses over and mentors him in how to be a superhero. Together, they team up with four other spider heroes – Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, SP//dr, and Spider-Ham – to stop a plot by the Kingpin that could destroy the multiverse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes to Blu-ray in March. Here are all the details on the home release’s special features and exclusives.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available now on digital HD and is still playing in theaters.