‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Cast Reveals What Separates Peter and Miles

Spider-Man is returning to the big screen yet again later this year, but in a movie that is unlike any other Spider-Man movie before it.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated feature film that stars Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, with Peter Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson. They’re both Spider-Man, but they’re different and their relationship is at the heart of the film.

“I would introduce Miles as the Brooklyn Spider-Man,” Moore tells Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con. “I would say there’s a camaraderie between Peter and Miles in this movie that’s a little different. He finds himself and he’s learning how to be Spider-Man. I mean every Spider-Man has to learn how to be Spider-Man, but he’s lucky. He has Peter, but it’s a little different than we expected. Miles is a special kid. ‘With great power comes great responsibility’ means something a little different with Miles. It’s the same phrase, but this is really forced upon him.”

Meanwhile, this version of Peter Parker is quite a bit different than his live-action counterparts.

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson says. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

Each of these Spider-Men sees something special in the other.

“They both see something special in the other that they don’t necessarily have,” Johnson explains. “So that there’s something about each of them that they’re both Spider-Man but there’s a uniqueness to Peter and a uniqueness to Miles that the other one likes so that they don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then, in the end, they kind of need each other.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters December 14th.