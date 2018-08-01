New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Still Teases Peter Parker’s Different Suits

Today is National Spider-Man Day, and one of the latest people to bring the iconic wall-crawler to life is celebrating in a very particular way. Chris Miller, one of the producers on the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, recently shared a new still from the film on his Twitter account. The animated photo shows Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) admiring Peter Parker’s (Jake Johnson) various Spider-Man suits.

Check it out below:

Apparently it’s #NationalSpiderManDay which sounds like a legit holiday so I’m taking the day off work. Here’s a new still from Into The #SpiderVerse 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/KlFmK9BKbQ — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) August 1, 2018

While the suit in the middle is clearly Peter’s classic Spider-Man suit, the two on either side are particularly interesting. The leftmost suit appears to be the “Electro-Proof suit”, which debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #425 in 1997. As the name suggests, the suit was used by Peter in a mission to stop Electro. And the suit on the right is Spider-Man’s Secret Wars suit, which was a stealth suit designed by SHIELD for Peter’s role in the mission.

Seeing as Spider-Verse‘s version of Peter has been a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for quite some time, it certainly makes sense that he would have already gone on these iconic comic missions. But still, considering how much Marvel fans have been wanting Secret Wars to be alluded to on the big screen, this Easter egg will probably prove to be a delight to some.

The fact that Peter has been operating as Spider-Man for so long will prove to be an interesting catalyst within Spider-Verse.

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

“They both see something special in the other that they don’t necessarily have,” Johnson continued. “So that there’s something about each of them that they’re both Spider-Man but there’s a uniqueness to Peter and a uniqueness to Miles that the other one likes so that they don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then, in the end, they kind of need each other.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released on December 14th.