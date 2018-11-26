Miles Zaps Peter in New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Spot

A new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse TV spot has been released, which highlights the unlikely dynamic between Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

The spot, which you can check out above, mainly features snippets of the pair interacting in the previous Spider-Verse trailers. There’s also brief footage of Miles accidentally shocking Peter with his Spider suit, something that fans saw in Venom‘s post-credits scene.

Into the Spider-Verse will see Peter and Miles accidentally stuck in the same universe, as Miles comes to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man.

“For me, personally, I can relate to that upbringing that we’re looking at,” Moore said during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. “I’m not actually Latino but I feel the spirit. When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, ‘Dude! It’s the black Spider-Man! I wanna play the black Spider-Man one day!’ I wrote it down in a journal after I did a movie called Dope and I was like, ‘Hey, I am Miles Morales. I wanna be Miles Morales!’”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained during the film’s CinemaCon panel. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

Through that all, Miles will find a unique sort of mentor in Johnson’s older Peter Parker — even though he might not want to fill that role.

“I think Peter’s a little bit older,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “I think his back hurts a little bit more, and I don’t think he’s positive he wants to be Spider-Man anymore. And then he meets a young guy who’s got a new spin on Spider-Man and might need his help, but he’s not a teacher…He’s just not sure he wants to do any of this. He doesn’t know if he wants to be Spider-Man or teach someone how to do all these tricks.”

“They both see something special in the other that they don’t necessarily have,” Johnson continued. “So that there’s something about each of them that they’re both Spider-Man but there’s a uniqueness to Peter and a uniqueness to Miles that the other one likes so that they don’t necessarily want to need each other, but then, in the end, they kind of need each other.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will land in theaters on December 14th.