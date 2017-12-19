Phil Lord and Chris Miller Reveal New Details For ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

The first trailer for Sony’s animated Spider-Man film blew fans away with its visuals, teasing an epic story of Miles Morales coming into his own as a superhero.

Now the film’s producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have opened up about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse during an interview at CCXP17 in Brazil.

“We wanted to make a story about Miles. And when they came to us, it seemed like an amazing opportunity to tell a different kind of Spider-Man story,” Lord said. “The thing that’s exciting to us is the idea that anyone can be behind the mask. It seemed like a really great opportunity to subvert your expectations of what you thought a Spider-Man movie could be.”

“And on top of that being able to do an animation was a really exciting opportunity,” added Miller, “because no one’s really ever made a superhero movie that has the look and feel of a comic book so it’s a really cool, double opportunity.”

“When you take a big property like Spider-Man you know you can either play it safe or you can take it as a chance to do something really different,” Lord said. “And that’s the thing that we always like to do is use these as an opportunity to try new things”

The producers were coy about how deep their film would explore the titular Spider-Verse, but they teased many other characters will be involved in Miles’ adventure.

“I will say this is Miles movie,” Miller said. “He’s the protagonist of the movie, but it’s a large universe out there and there’s a lot of opportunities, and the movie enjoys that.”

“It’s a good tease, Christopher,” Lord joked with his friend. “I mean, it’s a teaser we’re showing. We can’t just, like, pull off the whole veil right now.”

Fans should start expecting to hear more about the movie as we get closer to its release date next year.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse premieres in theaters December 14, 2018.

(h/t Salute Magazine)