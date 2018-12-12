‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Star Shares R-Rated Outtakes

Spider-Man fans are looking forward to seeing multiple iterations of the Wall-Crawler in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with some fans still coming to grips with the shocking inclusion of Spider-Ham. John Mulaney, who voices the character, was so oblivious to his involvement in the film that, when given free reign, delivered obscene lines as the character in the recording booth. Check out his R-rated outtakes in the video above at the 5:30-mark.

“It is wonderfully scripted, but they did a thing that is very generous, when they say to comedy people, ‘Have fun with it and add your own words,’” the actor shared on The Tonight Show. “So for the very first session, I’m still in fight or flight because I think it’s a kidnapping, I did go my own way with it, and I threw in my own lines and what happened was I was just cursing wildly.”

Among other choice lines, the comedian shared things like ‘And how the f-ck is he gonna do that?’ and ‘Two days? I’ve been Spider-Ham for 30 f-cking years’ in the persona of the Marvel character.

“They said, ‘Go nuts,’ so I’m like, ‘You mother f…’ screaming,” Mulaney recalled. “And then I paused and I went, ‘What is this movie rated?’ and they said, ‘PG,’ and I said, ‘Oh, so nothing I’ve just said is usable?’ and they said, ‘No, we just wanted you to have fun.’”

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Mulaney also recalled how he was mysteriously offered the role, though, when he learned who his co-stars were, knew it was an opportunity he had to seize.

“Well I knew nothing about the actual project when I first started recording. I got a call and I said, ‘Hello?’ nothing fancy, an ordinary hello, and they said, this is a company, big company, ‘Do you wanna be in a movie and we can’t tell you anything about it and we can’t send you a script?’ ‘Cause when it’s these superhero things, they really keep them under wraps,” Mulaney detailed. “They said, ‘We can’t tell you anything about it, we can’t send you a script,’ which is how a lot of kidnappings begin. But I was available. I was like, ‘Yeah, alright, sure. What time? Where? Cool. Blindfold? Fine.’”

He continued, “I go in and [co-writer/co-director] Rodney Rothman was there and he said, ‘Do you know what’s about to happen?’ Which, if it was a kidnapping, is a super creepy way to begin. These psychological games, like, ‘Are you prepared? Threat level 2.’ And he said, ‘We’re making this film,’ they explained it, they said that the cast was insane. Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, and Jake Johnson. I mean, it’s a great group of people. I said, ‘Who else is in it?’ They said, ‘You.’ And I said, ‘I’m scared, because I’ve never not known what a movie is and then I’m about to be in the movie.’ And they said, ‘Well, you play a superhero who’s a pig who makes non-stop outdated jokes,’ and I said, ‘I got it.’”

Fans can check out the PG-rated film when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters Friday.