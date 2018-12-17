‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producers Excited About Spider-Ham Spinoff

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone by now that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a bonafide hit. What might be a surprise, to anyone but the Marvel die-hards, is that the breakout character is an anthropomorphic pig.

But Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney, is one of the fan favorites of the popular animated film. So don’t be shocked when Sony Pictures inevitably announces a spinoff film.

When asked about a potential Spider-Ham-centric sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, producer Amy Pascal was more than enthusiastic in her answer:

“Of course!” Pascal said to Vanity Fair. “You can imagine how much the kids love that character.”

Producer Avi Arad echoed her sentiments, simply adding: “Yeah. We want piggy.”

And of course, it’s no surprise that producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller echoed those sentiments. While speaking with ComicBook.com, they revealed they’d like to go H.A.M. with the ham in a future film.

“I’d love to see a string of Spider-Ham shorts,” Miller mentioned.

Lord agreed, jokingly escalating the conversation to an entire Spider-Ham universe in and of itself.

“I just want to Spider-Ham’s shorts,” Lord joked. “I want to spin off the Spider-Ham cinematic television universe.”

All jokes aside, Lord admitted that he did not want to get ahead of themselves before the film released in theaters.

“No, who knows,” the producer admitted. “One thing at a time.”

But now that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a bonafide hit, the sky is the limit. And Lord and Miller have already made plans for future films in the budding franchise.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord admitted. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

Miller backed up his collaborator, saying they wanted to see where all the chips landed before making concrete plans for the future.

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller said. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Fans can currently see Spider-Ham’s big screen debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, now playing in theaters.