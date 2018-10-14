New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer’ Released Online

Ahead of the release of Venom this weekend, Sony Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for its other upcoming Spidey-inspired movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With a story that follows both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, this unique take on the Spider-Man franchise looks to be another worthy edition to the character’s mythos, in a year that already brought us Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4.

You can watch the full Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer in the video above!

Most fans expected to see the new trailer arrive this week, as Sony would likely want to publicize the film alongside Venom‘s theatrical release. Those suspicions were confirmed on Monday when producer Chris Miller tweeted out a tease regarding the debut of the trailer.

“Dropping soon,” he wrote, alongside a spider hanging down from its web.

. 🕸

🕷 Dropping soon… — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) October 1, 2018

This new trailer gave us the first looks at characters that we knew would be in the film, but had yet to see to this point. Villains like Scorpion and Kingpin made their debuts, along with heroic characters like Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and Sp//dr. We also got to see the unmasked version of Gwen Stacy, who is sporting an epic haircut.

Of these new characters, Scorpion received the most drastic change in appearance, going from a classic green suit to an updated, bionic look. Kingpin remains a massive, broad-shouldered villain, although he does appear to be more grey in his color, possibly indicating that he’s from the same universe as Spider-Man Noir. Either way, with the various worlds colliding in this movie, there are bound to be plenty more villains for the team of Spider-heroes to fight.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to arrive on December 14th.