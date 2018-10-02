‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Fans are Loving John Mulaney as Spider-Ham

Today’s trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has captured plenty of fans’ hearts, but it looks like one character may have just stolen the show.

The latest trailer for the upcoming Sony animated film introduces audiences to a slew of new Spider-people, including Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). While Spider-Ham in particular only has a few short lines in the trailer, his debut – and the fact that Mulaney has been cast in the role since July – has proved to be a pretty pleasant surprise.

In the hours since the Spider-Verse trailer debuted, fans have voiced gotten fairly hyped about Mulaney’s Spider-Ham, with quite a lot of people surprised that the comedian, Saturday Night Live alum, and Emmy winner is joining the Marvel universe. Here are just a few of our favorite responses.

Genius

casting john mulaney as spider ham was literally the best decision anyone could have ever made pic.twitter.com/wVPileiZXS — cait ??? (@spacemadchen) October 2, 2018

A Ray of Light

In these dark, stressful times, one of the things getting me through is the fact that @mulaney is voicing a tiny pig dressed as a spider this Christmas.

*Fist Pump*

what the hell is this animated spider man movie where nick miller plays spider man and john mulaney plays alt universe spiderman???? pic.twitter.com/NDtsqDbRgB — kyle ☭ (@kresps) October 2, 2018

All The Awards

Bruh John mulaney is a fuckin spider pig in this movie this is gonna be gold https://t.co/IwoEdsBUtl — Tom (@FusRoTom) October 2, 2018

*Prayer Hands*

God exists and it is Spider Pig voiced by John Mulaney — brad haupt (@bradhasspoken) October 2, 2018

Perfect

Me: “I can’t possibly get more excited than I already am for the new Spider-Verse movie.”

John Mulaney as the Spectacular Spider-Ham: “Hold my PG-friendly non-alcoholic beverage.”https://t.co/BQdkhz78js — HolyCrucialMoment66 (@AndrewBraid1) October 2, 2018

Scene Stealer

@mulaney, coming in hot with the best two lines in this trailer https://t.co/ufJkUs7NcA — The Cabin Ian The Woods? (@MrIanMacIntyre) October 2, 2018

