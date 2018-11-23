‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ TV Spot Reveals Prowler Vs. Spider-Man

A new clip from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pits Spider-Man against the Prowler.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, several different versions of Spider-Man will come together to fight off evil from multiple dimensions. Joining Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) are Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and SP//dr (Kimiko Glenn). It is written and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Earlier this year, the film’s producers shared their excitement for Into the Spider-Verse, an animated feature that looks completely different than anything else we’ve seen before.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” Lord said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture,” Miller added. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“For me, personally, I can relate to that upbringing that we’re looking at,” Moore said at New York Comic Con. “I’m not actually Latino but I feel the spirit. When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, ‘Dude! It’s the black Spider-Man! I wanna play the black Spider-Man one day!’ I wrote it down in a journal after I did a movie called Dope and I was like, ‘Hey, I am Miles Morales. I wanna be Miles Morales!’”

If the movie is as successful as the footage shown at New York Comic Con is, fans can expect the movie world to have another expansive universe on its hands. “We made a problem for ourselves,” Lord said. “If the movie does well and if you like it, we’re gonna be stuck making 8 Spider-Verse movies.” Truly driving home how dedicated to Marvel Comics fans and books themselves this is, Lord went on to thank Brian Michael Bendis for his work in creating Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14, 2018.