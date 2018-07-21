New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Image Features Miles, Old Peter, and Spider-Gwen

During Sony Pictures’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con late Friday, the studio dropped a new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse image, teasing Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Spider-Gwen.

The photo shows the three “spider-people” with their spider-senses tingling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Comic-Con audience also saw a reel of new footage from the animated movie, which shows Miles (Shameik Moore) meeting Peter (Jake Johnson) at Peter’s grave. He learns that Peter is really from a different universe, and Miles asks Peter to help him learn how to be Spider-Man. Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) also appears from another dimension, saving Peter and Miles from Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). Another quick scene showed The Lizard attacking the heroes.

The footage also revealed that Nicolas Cage voices Spider-Man Noir, an alternate Peter who lived through the Great Depression and became a gun-toting vigilante with spider powers. Comedian John Mulaney is also part of the cast as Spider-Ham/Peter Porker, a former spider who was bitten by a radioactive May Parker on Larval Earth. Orange is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn will voice yet another alternate Spider-Man, SP//dr, also known as Peni Parker.

Into The Spider-Verse is the first animated Spider-Man film and was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, the team behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, are among the producers.

“We love Miles Morales,” Lord said during the Q&A. “When Sony came to us and said we want to do an animated Spider-Man movie, ‘We said we’ll do it but it has to be Miles.’ And then we got carried away in a groove from there. He’s just an inspiring character. The whole idea is ho to we tell this story in a refreshing way…How to we put a good spin on it and Miles is a good start.”

Moore also attended the panel, and shared his excitement at the opportunity to play the first representation of Miles Morales on the big screen.

“He’s a black Spider-Man, black and Mexican,” Moore said. “I think that that’s very powerful and iconic. I was thankful for the opportunity. The fact that it looks this beautiful…was a pleasant surprise. The fact that I was able to have the opportunity to audition, book, and become the original Miles Morales it was like, ‘Oh my god, this is amazing!’”

“Miles story takes place in an alternate dimension to our own,” Lord later added during the Q&A. “The thought of this movie was what if those different stories intersected. What would it do? How would it shake them up if these people met? I think that’s the power of this character. We told this character’s story so many different ways.”

Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on Dec. 14. Before that though, Sony will release Venom on Oct. 5 2018. Sony shared new footage from that film as well.

Photo credit: Sony Pictures