Andrew Garfield’s Stunt Double Ignites Speculation Over Amazing Spider-Man 3 Rumors

Marvel fans were thrilled when, after seemingly endless speculation and rumors both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home with both actors reprising their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from previous franchises — presented in the film as different realities in the multiverse. Both returns have left fans hoping to see more of the actors as Spidey in the future, especially Garfield. His return has specifically prompted fans to call for a third installment of Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and now, his stunt double has made some comments that have ignited speculation as well.

On Instagram (via The Direct), Garfield’s Spider-Man stunt double William Spencer was directly asked if The Amazing Spider-Man 3 had been confirmed following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spencer responded to the question with a fairly direct “no it’s not. I don’t know anything about it.” However, another fan offered congratulations on “getting the call to work” on the project — something that has not been confirmed — and Spencer replied, “thank you so much”.

While it’s possible and even likely that Spencer’s response to the latter comment was meant in a joking manner, it’s certainly ignited additional speculation that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or even just a solo Spider-Man movie starring Garfield could be in the works. Following No Way Home, many have felt that the stage is set to see Garfield return to the role in some capacity with the recent film not only seeing Garfield’s Peter get a bit of redemption or closure by saving MJ (Zendaya) where he was unable to save Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as well as seeing the character open up about having become more vengeful after having lost Gwen.

That said, speculation is just that — speculation. At this point there has been no confirmation that Sony is even considering The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or any film featuring Garfield’s Spider-Man. There’s also no way to tell if Garfield would even want to reprise the role in a larger capacity with even Tom Holland telling Marvel.com that No Way Home seemed to him like Garfield’s way of making peace with Spider-Man.

“Andrew Garfield, the legend himself,” Holland said. “He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.