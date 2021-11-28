Spider-Man Learns Doctor Strange Is Dead In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange is dead and the Marvel Universe is ripping apart at its seams. Despite three issues of The Death of Dr. Strange having already been released, Spider-Man is just finding out about the world-changing event within the pages of his own event tie-in. In a set of new preview images released by Marvel, Ben Reilly—the hero serving as Marvel’s current Spider-Man—and Felicia Hardy are arguing at the bedside of Peter Parker when they’re alerted to the unfortunate news.

Using astral projection, a temporary time splinter of Doctor Strange—which he created in the past in the event he was killed…seriously the book gets pretty wild—warns Reilly and Hardy that dimensions are crashing in on each other. Because of that, he asks the duo to immediately take to the Sanctum Sanctorum to help out in the fight with the Avengers and Marvel’s other mystical heroes.

Whatever issues Spider-Man and Black Cat run into at the Sanctum will have to be resolved awfully quickly because this particular story is set to take place in just one issue. In addition to two more issues of the main Death of Doctor Strange storyline, Spider-Man/Black Cat, White Fox, Blade, X-Men/Black Knight, and Bloodstone are the other one-shot tie-in issues to Marvel’s year-ending mini-event.

“‘What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn’t in it?’ It’s a question that I’m excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange,” MacKay said in a press release announcing the comic in June. “Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it’s been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We’ve cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can’t wait for people to join us on it!”

The Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 is due out on the shelves at your local comic store this Wednesday, December 1st!