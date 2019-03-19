Marvel Fan Catalogs Every Spider-Man Chest Symbol

Spider-Man has undergone quite a lot of evolutions over the years, which probably means that most fans have their favorite incarnation of the friendly neighborhood hero’s costume. If you’re having trouble figuring out which you like best, a snazzy new infographic is here to help.

Reddit user rickyfranklin recently shared an infographic, which catalogues the different emblems that have been used in in the past nearly-60 years since Spider-Man’s debut. The graphic shows Steve Ditko’s original depiction of the Spider-Man emblem, all the way to the one seen in this year’s upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Anyone who’s even tangentially familiar with the Spider-Man world is probably aware of how many different versions of the web-slinger exist, even within the live-action movie space. Since 2000, three actors have brought Peter Parker to life on the big screen, with the most recent being Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I actually haven’t been in contact with them,” Holland said of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in an interview back in 2016. “But it’s so lucky because I’ve got five movies that I can draw from. I watched every single one years before I even got cast in this movie. And then we watched them all again and just picked little things that I thought was great and that I’d like to keep.”

And in recent years, Spider-Man’s impact has been on full display in other mediums as well, including the Spider-Geddon comic event, the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the successful Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 game.

“Spider-Man is a special character.” Bill Rosemann, executive creative director for Marvel Games, said around the release of the Spider-Man game. “People usually discover Spider-Man when they’re very young — and they grew up with Spider-Man… He’s a rare character that’s been popular since his first short story in Amazing Fantasy #15, and he soon became Marvel’s most popular character — and he’s held that position for decades.”

