TASCHEN and Marvel Show Off Spider-Man Volume For Marvel Comics Library

Taschen and Marvel Comics are bringing Spider-Man fans a trip down memory lane with The Marvel Comics Library. The first series up for the wild collector treatment is Spidey’s adventures from 1962-1964. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko had one heck of a character on their hands, and these extra-large format recreations of the early issues will delight serious collectors. Marvel editor Ralph Maccio also offers a stellar historical essay about the Web-Slinger. David Mandel also introduces the reader to these rare photos, artboards, and otherwise never-before-seen pieces of Marvel history. With Spider-Man’s birthday coming up, it’s a great way to track the history of Peter Parker. After Spidey, the Avengers and Captain America will be getting similar treatments in the series.

Fans of massive comic book history will get a kick out of how faithful these volumes are to the original books. There are advertisements and small notes from the creative teams perfectly preserved from the initial printings. There are even three different paper stocks being used to replicate the look and feel of these early issues. For the first 5,000 copies of the book, fans will get a “Famous First Edition” that comes numbered. Springing for the “Collector’s Edition” will come with an aluminum print cover and special slipcase. Check out what the publisher had to say about this book down below:

“TASCHEN’s extra-large format, close in size to the original artworks, reveal startling new details in the work of Marvel’s most acclaimed artists. For each title in the series, the most pristine pedigreed comics have been cracked open for reproduction in close collaboration with Marvel and the Certified Guaranty Company. Rather than recolor the original production artwork (as has been done in previous decades’ reprints of classic comics), TASCHEN has attempted to create an ideal representation of these books as they were produced at the time of publication.”

“Beginning with high grade, top-quality comics sourced with the assistance of the CGC, super-high-resolution photographs of each page were made as printed more than half a century ago, using modern retouching techniques to correct problems with the era’s inexpensive, imperfect printing. This included improved and balanced ink densities and color matching, proper registration of the four-color printing and correction of thick/thin lines resulting from the flexible plates “smudging.” The end result is a finished product — as if hot off a world-class printing press produced without economic or time-pressure constraints – tailored for readers, fans, artists and collectors alike.”

Would you consider picking up the Spider-Man volume of The Marvel Comics Library? Let us know down in the comments!