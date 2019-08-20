Spider-Man Fans Launch Multiple Petitions Demanding Sony Return the Franchise to Marvel

Marvel fans were confronted with quite a shock on Tuesday, when it was revealed that Sony and Marvel Studios are expected to end their Spider-Man partnership. This conflict would prevent Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige from producing future Spider-Man films, and presumably cut the Tom Holland-led franchise from its pre-existing connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It didn’t take long for news of this to spread online — and for fans to attempt to change the tide. In the hour-or-so since the news broke, at least four petitions have already popped up on the popular website Change.org, all of which advocate for Spidey to stay in the MCU.

These petitions include aptly-named entries like “Keep Spider-Man with Disney and the MCU” and “KEEP SPIDER-MAN IN THE MCU”, which (at the time of this writing) has over 175 and 75 signatures, respectively. Similar petitions, called “Bring Spider-Man and Co. PERMANENTLY back to Marvel Studios”, “Bringing Spider-Man back into the MCU”, and “Sony sell Spider-Man back to Marvel”, all have varying amounts of signatures.

Granted, there’s no indication that these online campaigns could actually lead to anything concrete, as has been the case with similar pop culture-related petitions within the past year. Campaigns for Game of Thrones‘ final season to be “remade” to Iron Man to be resurrected in the MCU to Netflix canceling a show it does not actually air, have gained attention – both good and bad – in recent months.

It was initially reported that the Sony/Marvel Studios split spun out of renegotiations between the two companies, with Marvel looking to get a larger financial stake in the films they are helping produce. Subsequent reports have indicated that a deal could still be made.

