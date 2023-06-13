Spider-Man Mary Jane Watson Funko Pop Exclusive Is The First With a Speech Bubble

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1966 Marvel Comics issue of Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. officially introduced Mary Jane Watson into Peter Parker's life after her existence was teased in previous issues. Her first words to Peter were "Face it, tiger...you just hit the jackpot!", which is a hell of an entrance that foreshadows the events of the next 57 years (and counting). Indeed, the moment of Mary Jane's debut is one of the most iconic comic book panels of all-time, which makes it the perfect subject to kick off Funko's line of Pop figures with speech bubbles included in the mold (though there was a Freddy Funko Pop in 2016 that featured a speech bubble sign). It's a no-brainer addition to the Funko Pop line, and we hope that this will be the first of many.

Did we mention that Spider-Man also robbed a bank in this issue? It certainly seemed that way, but it turns out that he detected a bomb in one of the money bags and had to remove it by force. As noted, the real jackpot was Mary Jane Watson, who he met for the first time after turning down an invitation to a party by his girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

On a related note, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been killing it in the box office.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.