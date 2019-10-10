Dove Cameron Wants to Play Gwen Stacy in a Spider-Man Movie

While Gwen Stacy has had a presence in comics for decades, audiences have fallen in love with her in a whole new way since she made her debut as Spider-Gwen. Initially starting out as the Spider-Woman of Earth-65, Gwen added a punk rock mix to the ever-growing “Spider-Verse”, and has since made her way to other pieces of media. These include the Marvel Rising animated series and in last year’s Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Dove Cameron, who voiced Gwen in the Marvel Rising franchise, was recently asked by MTV which superhero she’d like to play. As she revealed, she’d love to portray Gwen in live-action — or a completely different character altogether.

“Yeah, while I feel like a lot of them have been done recently but, I mean, I would love to play Gwen Stacy… or like a Marvel villain,” Cameron revealed.

To an extent, Cameron already got to play both, as she portrayed the teen assassin Ruby on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. But in terms of Spider-Gwen’s other animated adventures, she was most recently voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in Into the Spider-Verse.

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld said in a recent interview. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

“I remember seeing her for the first time and feeling like this is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Steinfeld said. “And it was one of those things where you hear about the directors were so excited about how she was coming together, and the color scheme of her outfits, her look as a whole… I was hearing all about it. It was one of those things where I was like, ok, now they’re going to show me a sketch and I’m going to have to act like it’s great… And sure enough when they showed it to me… like I said, this is the coolest thing ever and too bad this isn’t live-action, because I wish I actually look like that.”

