Spider-Man fans are celebrating Andrew Garfield's birthday on social media. The Amazing series actor turns 39 today and it seems like the lovefest is still rolling on. Ever since the debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the beloved star has been enjoying a massive victory lap. While his time in the franchise up until that point seemed a bit rocky, there's no disputing how many fans have come around on his iteration of Peter Parker. (There's also a very loud subset of fans who have always been in his corner and are feeling some similar vindication as their favorite actor.) What lies ahead for Peter 3? No one knows just yet as it relates to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No Way Home was so satisfying in theaters that Sony is putting it back in just a few weeks. People will crowd in to feel some of those same endorphins from the first time around. For now, feel content to celebrate Garfield with the rest of the internet today.

The Spider-Man star spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently about his love for the character. He always had a soft spot for Peter Parker. No Way Home had all three actors living out their dream alongside different generations. But, the adoration was especially palpable for Garfield.

"It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life," he said. "So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

