Marvel Exec Sounds Off on Spider-Man: No Way Home Beating Avatar

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the third-biggest movie in all of the United States, and fans continue raving about the threequel in a big way. Fans aren’t the only ones celebrating either, as Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has applauded the No Way Home team in a celebratory post on social media.

“No caption needed,” Alonso wrote in an Instagram post Monday evening. “I’m immensely proud of the Spider-Man: No Way Home team and forever grateful to the audience for the love and support.”

Through Monday, No Way Home has made $761.7 million at the domestic box office, officially surpassing the domestic haul of James Cameron’s Avatar by $1M and some change. It’s likely No Way Home will settle in at third place as the second-place film—Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame—is still some $90M ahead of the Spidey flick. Star Wars: The Force Awakens still sits atop the domestic charts with a massive $936.6M haul.

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal,” Tom Holland said of his time on the film. “We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

