Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Makes Changes to Black & Gold Suit

It seems Spider-Man’s black and gold costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home will look a little different than expected. Earlier glimpses of the costume revealed what appears to be a mystically enhanced Spider-Man suit. However, Hot Toys has revealed a batch of updated photos for its statue of the Spidey in the costume. The new images notably remove the red coloring from Spider-Man’s elbows, inner forearms, and fingers. The color seemed to be an attempt to tie the black-and-gold suit into Spider-Man’s classic costume. The new model replaces the lower arm piece with something new that uses wraps and a more intricate gold design.

The earlier Hot Toys prototype was likely based on concept artwork or developed before post-production changed the costume’s look for the film. You can take a look at the new photos below.

The new costume and its magical components — hints that it may shoot mystic spider webs — likely comes from Peter Parker’s association with Doctor Strange in the film. Peter’s attempt to magically undo the loss of his secret identity goes wrong, resulting in a journey through the multiverse.

What do you think of the update to Spider-Man’s black and gold Spider-Man: Now Way Home costume? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.

