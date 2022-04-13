Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-Ray Reportedly Missing Deleted Scenes and Special Features

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been officially released on 4K UHD, Blu Ray and Digital Download. Before the home release of the film, Sony Pictures touted that the disks would come with 10 minutes of deleted scenes, but it seems that this isn’t the case. Fans in the U.K. have received their hard copies of the film and they are all without the promised deleted scenes.

The Direct has also confirmed that the U.S. versions of the disk will come without said deleted scenes. This is leading fans to accuse Sony Pictures of false advertising. The deleted scenes included four scenes titled, “Peter Day at Midtown High”, “Undercroft Montage”, “Happy’s Very Good Lawyer”, and “The Spidey’s Hang Out”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s missing deleted scene has been very disappointing to fans expecting to see some new moments that didn’t make it to the final edit of the film. Although, according to one Reddit user, Walmart may have come through on its promise to deliver the deleted scenes. The retailer apparently has copies of the disks that were printed before they were removed.



In No Way Home, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange takes over Robert Downey Jr’s father figure role, and it’s weirdly perfect due in part to the similarities between the Sorcerer Supreme and Iron Man. Even the Doctor Strange star thinks that the two characters personalities are eerily similar. While recently speaking with KCRW, the actor detailed how similar he believes Tony Stark and Stephen Strange were.



“I mean, the trademark snarkiness, the kind of off the cuff wit and put down, the sort of the ego behind that, but also the enjoyable aspect of that, which is something we’ve seen very prevalent with Tony Stark, and especially Downey’s incandescent encapsulation of that, in his performance over the last decade,” Cumberbatch explained. “It’s definitely something where I feel it’s not just the goatees that the men have to talk about. There is a way that they have difficulty with other people or a manner in which their egos get the better of them. And their wit is something that comes up full score on many occasions. I think that in the past that has been the case with Strange.”



In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.



